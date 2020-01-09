Play

Mets' Ryley Gilliam: Tabbed as non-roster invitee

Gilliam was named a non-roster invitee for the Mets' spring training Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old advanced quickly through the Mets' organization last season, as he started the year with High-A St. Lucie but finished with Triple-A Syracuse. He was sidelined for just over two months with an undisclosed injury, but the opportunity to compete against tougher competition during spring training should help Gilliam develop heading into the 2020 season.

