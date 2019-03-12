The Mets assigned Liriano to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Even with three lineup regulars (Jed Lowrie, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier) for the Mets seemingly on track to begin the season on the injured list, there wasn't a clear path for Liriano to break camp with the big club. The outfielder will likely report to Triple-A Syracuse after spending 2018 at the minors' highest level as a member of the Brewers and Angels organizations.

