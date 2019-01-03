Liriano signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training. Liriano spent all of the 2018 campaign at Triple-A, splitting time between Colorado Springs (Brewers) and Salt Lake (Angels) and slashing a combined .253/.342/.472 with 20 homers and 11 stolen bases in 102 games. The 27-year-old has failed to impress during a pair of brief major-league stints, hitting a combined .220/.293/.287 in 59 games. He projects as organizational outfield depth.

