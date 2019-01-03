Mets' Rymer Liriano: Links up with Mets
Liriano signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training. Liriano spent all of the 2018 campaign at Triple-A, splitting time between Colorado Springs (Brewers) and Salt Lake (Angels) and slashing a combined .253/.342/.472 with 20 homers and 11 stolen bases in 102 games. The 27-year-old has failed to impress during a pair of brief major-league stints, hitting a combined .220/.293/.287 in 59 games. He projects as organizational outfield depth.
More News
-
Brewers' Rymer Liriano: Rejoins Brewers•
-
Angels' Rymer Liriano: Inks minors pact with Angels•
-
Rymer Liriano: Hits open market•
-
White Sox's Rymer Liriano: Set to take paternity leave•
-
White Sox's Rymer Liriano: Shines in Monday's loss•
-
White Sox's Rymer Liriano: Contract purchased, starts Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst