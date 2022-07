The Mets claimed Clay off waivers from the Phillies on Sunday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Clay will continue his tour of the National League East, having now moved from the Marlins to the Phillies to the Mets organizations within the past two weeks. The Mets designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Clay, who is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.