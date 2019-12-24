Haggerty was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old made his major-league debut in September, but he went 0-for-4 with two runs as he appeared in 11 games. Haggerty was much more effective in the minors last year, hitting .271/.376/.387 with three home runs and 23 stolen bases, so it's certainly possible that another team could pick him up off waivers. Dellin Betances (Achilles) was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.