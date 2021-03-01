McWilliams has impressed in the early stages of training camp and is battling for a spot in the Mets' bullpen, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The right-hander didn't post particularly good numbers for Triple-A Durham in 2019 prior to becoming a minor-league free agent this offseason, but at 6-foot-7 and featuring a fastball that now touches the high 90s thanks to mechanical tweaks made at the Rays' alternate training site last year, in addition to three other pitches, McWilliams still has some intrigue. The Mets aren't lacking for right-handed relievers, however, so even if he has a good showing this spring, the 25-year-old could need to keep proving himself in the minors.