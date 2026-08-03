Mets' Sammy Stafura: Headed to Mets in Weaver deal

The Mets acquired Stafura from the Pirates on Monday in exchange for right-hander Luke Weaver and cash considerations, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Stafura will be on the move for the second trade deadline in a row, after the Pirates previously acquired him last July as part of the deal that sent third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to Cincinnati. A 21-year-old shortstop, Stafura possess good range at the position but may need to eventually move down the positional spectrum to second base or center field. Stafura had been enjoying a strong season at the plate for High-A Greensboro, mashing 19 home runs and going 16-for-17 on stolen-base attempts while slashing .301/.365/.656 over 211 plate appearances.