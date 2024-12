The Mets acquired Harney from the Rays on Friday in exchange for international bonus pool money, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Harney, 26, posted a 3.54 ERA and 35:13 K:BB over 40.2 innings across three minor-league levels in 2024, peaking at Double-A Montgomery. The right-handed reliever figures to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse.