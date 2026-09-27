Manaea (6-8) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out three.

It was a tough way to end the year for Manaea, who'd given up just four earned runs across 11.1 innings while striking out 11 in his previous two outings. The veteran left-hander will finish with a 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 144:44 K:BB across 150.2 innings this season. Manaea is under contract with the Mets again in 2027, though it remains to be seen whether or not he'll remain in the starting rotation.

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