Manaea walked two batters, struck out three and yielded zero hits across 1.2 innings during the Mets' 4-0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Manaea served as the opener for Sunday's regular-season finale with the Mets still fighting for a playoff spot, and he did his part by keeping the Marlins off the board. Manaea began the season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain that he suffered in spring training and didn't make his 2025 debut until July 13. He didn't complete six innings across any of his 15 games (12 starts), and he'll finish the 2025 season with a 5.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 75:12 K:BB across 60.2 innings.