Manaea worked with Tread Athletics this offseason and believes he's rediscovered his ideal arm slot, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Manaea experienced a breakthrough in 2024 with a lowered arm slot, but he struggled in 2025 after lowering his arm slot even further. He's now got it back closer to where it was in 2024 and said it's "definitely cleaned up and feels a lot better now." The left-hander dealt with a loose body in his elbow last season and didn't have surgery, so the possibility exists that the issue will resurface in 2026. However, Manaea is fully healthy right now and feels good about where he is early on in Mets camp.