Manaea (1-2) took the loss Thursday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Manaea fanned a season-high eight, but he permitted at least four runs in his fourth consecutive start after giving up four runs across his first four appearances in 2025. The left-hander has also yet to pitch at least six frames in any of his first eight outings, and he's watched his ERA for the season soar from 2.08 on July 28 to 5.15 following Thursday's showing. Manaea does have a strong 1.12 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB across 36.2 innings, which do offer some reasons for optimism ahead of a difficult assignment against the division-rival Phillies next week.