Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million dollar contract with the Mets on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Manaea became a free agent after opting out of his contract with the Giants earlier in the offseason. Per Heyman, the new contract includes an opt out after the 2024 season. The southpaw started in 10 of his 37 appearances while he posted a 4.44 ERA across 117.2 innings. The 31-year-old excelled more from August to the end of the season, posting a 2.87 ERA in that span. Manaea can serve as a new lefty arm in the Mets rotation.