Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Manaea is still having problems with his strained right oblique and will be shut down from throwing for two weeks after receiving a platelet-rich-plasma injection, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The left-hander suffered the injury early in spring training and was able to start up a throwing program in mid-March, but he apparently hasn't been able to ramp up as expected over the past couple weeks. Manaea appeared to have a chance of making his 2025 debut before the end of April, but that now shouldn't be expected until at least late May.