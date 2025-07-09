Manaea (elbow/oblique) struck out five and allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse.

Manaea had some hiccups in his seventh rehab start, but he built up to 73 pitches in the outing and looks poised to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next appearance in the majors. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are planning on having both Manaea and Clay Holmes appear in Sunday's game in Kansas City, with the latter pitcher likely to start and the former likely to piggyback him. Though his innings count would likely be somewhat suppressed if he works behind Holmes on Sunday, Manaea could be in better position to secure a win in his 2025 MLB debut than if he were used as a starter. Manaea, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right oblique strain and more recently, a loose body in his pitching elbow, should have a rotation spot all to himself coming out of the All-Star break.