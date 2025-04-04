Manaea said Friday that his strained right oblique is feeling good after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Manaea is still only three days into his two-week no-throw period following his injection, but the fact that he's begun to feel better is encouraging after he had struggled with it for most of spring training. Once he's cleared to begin throwing, the Mets will likely build the 33-year-old back up slowly, and he'll presumably make a few rehab starts in the minors before his season debut.