Reid-Foley (elbow) went 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three Thursday in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Mayer notes that Reid-Foley averaged 94 mph and touched 97 mph with his fastball. Reid-Foley is with the Mets on a minor-league deal as he comes back from Tommy John surgery and could be a bullpen option for the big club in the second half.