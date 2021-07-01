Reid-Foley retired just one of the seven batters he faced and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk in Wednesday's 20-2 loss to Atlanta.

Reid-Foley was one of four Mets pitchers charged with at least three earned runs as a previously slumping Atlanta offense sent 50 batters to the plate on the night. The right-hander owns a strong 28.3 percent strikeout rate over his 12 relief appearances for the Mets, but his ERA sits at a bloated 5.66 thanks to two outings in which he's given up a total of 10 runs (nine earned).