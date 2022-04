Reid-Foley exited Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with leg cramps, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Reid-Foley entered the game in the third inning and threw 2.2 scoreless frames while walking two and striking out one. Assuming initial reports are correct regarding the severity of the injury, he should not be in line for a long-term absence. Reid-Foley has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this season, maintaining a 4.91 ERA across 7.1 innings.