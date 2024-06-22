Share Video

The Mets will place Reid-Foley (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what kind of injury Reid-Foley is dealing with, but the Mets should offer some more information once the move becomes official. Danny Young will come up from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the open spot in New York's bullpen.

