The Mets will place Reid-Foley (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what kind of injury Reid-Foley is dealing with, but the Mets should offer some more information once the move becomes official. Danny Young will come up from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the open spot in New York's bullpen.
More News
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Returns from injured list•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Beginning assignment in High-A•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Lands on 15-day injured list•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Back in action in Grapefruit League•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Pitches in minor-league game•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Coming back from arm fatigue•