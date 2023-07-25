Reid-Foley (elbow) has posted an 8:6 K:BB while allowing three runs over seven innings across six relief appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Syracuse's 60-day injured list July 6.

Reid-Foley, who re-signed with the Mets on a minor-league deal in December, spent the first three months of the season on the IL while finishing up his recovery from his May 2022 Tommy John surgery. Before reporting to Syracuse, Reid-Foley made six rehab appearances between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.53 WHIP in 5.2 innings.