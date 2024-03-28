The Mets placed Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with a right shoulder impingement.
Reid-Foley missed much of spring training with what had been described as arm fatigue and ultimately lands on the IL with a shoulder issue. There is no timetable for the right-handed reliever's return.
More News
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Back in action in Grapefruit League•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Pitches in minor-league game•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Coming back from arm fatigue•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Ready to pitch in spring training•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Lands on IL with lat strain•
-
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Getting imaging on shoulder•