The Mets placed Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right lat strain.
Reid-Foley suffered the injury while pitching in relief Monday against the Diamondbacks and seems doubtful to make it back to the Mets' active roster before the end of the season. Reed Garrett is up from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the bullpen vacancy.
