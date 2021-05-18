Reid-Foley picked up his first win of the season after tossing three perfect innings of long relief in Monday's 3-1 victory over Atlanta. He struck out five in the 43-pitch appearance.

With Taijuan Walker (side) getting removed from his start after three innings, Reid-Foley stepped in and continued to silence the Atlanta bats. He departed with the game knotted at 0-0, but the right-hander ended up getting credit for the win when the Mets broke the tie with James McCann's RBI double in the top of the seventh. The statuses of both Walker and Jacob deGrom (side) are in question for this weekend's series with the Marlins, so Reid-Foley could be the next man up for a spot start if either injured pitcher is unable to make his next turn.