Reid-Foley (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the 10-day IL with a partially torn UCL last week, and it's not a major surprise to see him shift to the 60-day IL. It remains unclear whether Reid-Foley will require Tommy John surgery, but he's in store for a lengthy absence regardless.