Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was acquired from the Blue Jays in the Steven Matz trade in January, and he won't be on the Opening Day roster in the first season with his new team. Reid-Foley made only five appearances last season and had a 4.26 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 28:21 K:BB over 31.2 innings during 2019 for Toronto.

