Reid-Foley was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 1.

The right-hander surrendered five runs (three earned) over two-thirds of an inning during his last appearance Wednesday, and the elbow issue could explain some of his struggles. Reid-Foley could officially be activated just ahead of the All-Star break, but he's more likely to return sometime following the midseason festivities while dealing with an arm injury.