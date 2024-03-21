Reid-Foley (arm) pitched in a minor-league spring training game Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reid-Foley has missed some time this spring due to arm fatigue, but he threw a bullpen session Tuesday and returned to game action Thursday, striking out multiple batters. The Mets will likely try to get Reid-Foley into one of their final Grapefruit League games, and the 28-year-old righty should be able to begin the season in New York's bullpen.