Reid-Foley has been recalled by the Mets to serve as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, but he'll return to the major-league roster for Wednesday's twin bill. The right-hander has made two relief appearances to begin the year and has allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven in five scoreless innings.