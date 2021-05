Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This is the corresponding move to Jacob deGrom (side) landing on the injured list. Reid-Foley impressed out of the bullpen earlier this season, logging five scoreless frames with seven strikeouts and zero walks over two appearances. If he stacks a couple more outings like that on his ledger, he would emerge as a potential strikeouts and ratios play in deeper leagues.