site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-sean-reid-foley-reports-back-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Sean Reid-Foley: Reports back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Mets optioned Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
He'll head to Syracuse after serving as the Mets' 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. Reid-Foley went unused out of the bullpen in both ends of the twin bill.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read