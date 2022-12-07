Reid-Foley (elbow) re-signed Monday with the Mets on a minor-league contract.
Reid-Foley won't be available for the start of the 2023 season while he continues his recovery from the Tommy John procedure he underwent last May, but his decision to re-sign with the Mets will at least allow him to conduct his rehab in a team setting. Before going under the knife, Reid-Foley made seven relief appearances for the Mets last season, giving up six earned runs on seven hits and seven walks over 10 innings.