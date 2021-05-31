The Mets optioned Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
He was sent out to clear a spot in the bullpen for Seth Lugo (elbow), who was one of three Mets reinstated from the injured list. Reid-Foley has been electric in his six appearances out of the New York bullpen this season, posting a 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings. He did issue three of those walks his last time out Saturday against the Braves, however, and that poor showing may have had a hand in the Mets' decision to option him.