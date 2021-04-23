Reid-Foley pitched three perfect innings of relief and struck out four batters in Thursday's 4-3, extra-innings loss to Chicago.

The righty impressed in his first outing of the season after being recalled from the taxi squad earlier Thursday. Reid-Foley has very limited experience at the big-league level, appearing in no more than nine games in any of his first three seasons, but he pitched efficiently in Thursday's outing. The 25-year-old generated whiffs with his fastball and displayed a confidence that will likely earn him future relief opportunities.