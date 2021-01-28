Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski were traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Steven Matz, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 25-year-old saw limited action out of the bullpen in 2020 with one run allowed over 6.2 innings, but he had a 4.71 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 65 frames (13 starts and 16 total appearances) in the previous two seasons. Reid-Foley should have a chance to crack New York's Opening Day roster, but he could end up as rotational depth in the minors.