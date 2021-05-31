The Mets reinstated Lugo (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

New York optioned Sean Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse to open up a spot in the bullpen for Lugo, who was one of three Mets to return from the IL for Monday's series opener. Lugo finished last season in a starting role for the Mets, but he'll likely serve as a late-inning, multi-inning option in 2021 now that he's made a recovery from February surgery to remove a loose body from his elbow. Over his four rehab outings at Triple-A prior to being activated, Lugo gave up three runs (one earned) while striking out five in 4.1 innings.