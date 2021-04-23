site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-seth-lugo-advances-to-bullpen-sessions | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Seth Lugo: Advances to bullpen sessions
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lugo (elbow) has advanced to bullpen sessions, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lugo underwent surgery to remove a loose body from his elbow in mid-February. He was initially given a mid-May timeline and remains on that schedule.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read