Lugo gave up just a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings Tuesday against Miami. He didn't factor into the decision in what turned out to be a 10-inning loss.

After getting blown up at Wrigley his last time out, Lugo needed a positive outing. After all, he's had precious few of those this season, as he's managed just five quality starts in 16 tries. Incredibly, despite his horrendous ratios, Lugo actually has a better FIP now (4.13) than last season (4.33). His 2016 rookie debut included a run of great luck, and now we've seen him get quite unlucky; what lies in the middle is a mediocre pitcher who can only be used selectively in fantasy.