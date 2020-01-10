Lugo and the Mets won't be heading to arbitration, as they agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million deal Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lugo had a strong 2019 campaign, his first spent entirely in relief. He struck out 33.1 percent of opposing batters en route to a 2.70 ERA and six saves. Reports from earlier in the offseason suggested he was a candidate to move back into the rotation, but the signings of Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha likely make that unnecessary.