Lugo (toe) was able to throw off a mound Saturday, Mike Puma of Thew New York Post reports.

"All the pitches were there, executing and locating," said the Mets right-hander after the bullpen session. Lugo will proceed to live batting practice, and assuming no setbacks with his fractured pinky toe, he should be ready for game action next week.

