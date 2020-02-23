Mets' Seth Lugo: Back on mound Saturday
Lugo (toe) was able to throw off a mound Saturday, Mike Puma of Thew New York Post reports.
"All the pitches were there, executing and locating," said the Mets right-hander after the bullpen session. Lugo will proceed to live batting practice, and assuming no setbacks with his fractured pinky toe, he should be ready for game action next week.
