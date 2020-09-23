Lugo evened his record at 3-3 during the Mets' 5-2 win Tuesday, limiting the Rays to two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in 6.1 innings.

After failing to escape the second inning while serving up four home runs in his last start Sept. 17 against the Phillies, Lugo bounced back in impressive fashion in his penultimate outing of 2020. Other than surrendering another long ball to Willy Adames in the second inning, Lugo was otherwise sharp with his command in the 95-pitch appearance. He's scheduled to make his final start in the Mets' season finale Sunday in Washington.