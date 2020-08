Lugo (1-2) allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out one as he only recorded one out and was charged with the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Lugo came in during a tie game in the ninth inning Friday, but he was unable to quell the Phillies' bats and was charged with his second loss of 2020. The right-hander has converted on three of his five save opportunities this season while carrying a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings.