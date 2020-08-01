Lugo (1-1) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while failing to record a strikeout over 0.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against Atlanta.

Lugo was called on in a jam in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday and nearly got the Mets out of it, but he allowed a two-run double to Travis d'Arnaud that brought in two runs and put the 30-year-old in line for the loss and the blown save. Despite Friday's loss, the righty still carries fantasy upside as he's in the conversation to take over closing duties for the Mets once again this year.