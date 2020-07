Lugo earned his first save of the season, pitching a perfect 1.1 innings with one strikeout in Monday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox.

Lugo was able to finish the eighth inning with a runner on first by striking out Christian Vazquez. The right-hander then induced three groundouts to complete the save in the ninth. With regular closer Edwin Diaz faltering in his last outing Saturday versus the Braves, Lugo's strong start to 2020 could see him in the mix for more saves going forward.