Lugo gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of Atlanta.

Edwin Diaz notched the save in the matinee while Adam Ottavino picked up a hold, leaving closing duties in the nightcap to Lugo. Lugo has reeled off six straight scoreless appearances, lowering his ERA to 3.48 and his WHIP to 1.35, and he also has four holds in addition to his pair of saves from his 11 appearances. The 32-year-old remains one of the Mets' primary setup options, but should anything happen to Diaz, Lugo would likely step into the closer role.