Mets' Seth Lugo: Considered a rotation option
Lugo will be an option in the Mets' rotation in 2019, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The suggestion, which comes from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, contradicts comments by manager Mickey Callaway, who stated earlier in the offseason that Lugo would likely open the season in the bullpen. It remains unclear whether Lugo will truly be in consideration for a rotation spot in camp. The most probable scenario is that he'll begin in the bullpen, but Jason Vargas hardly has an ironclad hold on the team's fifth starter role, so it's not hard to envision Lugo getting a shot to start should the veteran lefty continue to struggle.
