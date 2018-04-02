Lugo could have his turn in the rotation skipped, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

With Monday's game being postponed and rescheduled for July 9, the Mets have a few decisions to make regarding their rotation for the remainder of the week. With Matt Harvey, who was scheduled to start Monday, expected to take the ball Tuesday, New York could opt to push everyone in their rotation back by a day or skip Lugo altogether. If Lugo is skipped, he may not receive a turn in the rotation before Jason Vargas (hand) is ready to return.