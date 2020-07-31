Lugo could move into the Mets' full-time closer role after Luis Rojas announced Thursday that there will be discussions regarding Edwin Diaz's usage in high leverage situations moving forward, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lugo surrendered a solo home run in his latest outing against the Red Sox, but that marks the right-hander's lone blemish in 4.1 innings pitched on the campaign. If the Mets do indeed decide to move away from Diaz in the ninth, Lugo seems to be the top candidate to receive the bulk of save opportunities in the coming weeks.