Lugo (shoulder) completed a 26-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and may be activated off the injured list Thursday or Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lugo was originally expected to require two bullpens plus a live batting practice session before returning, but apparently Wednesday's bullpen went well enough to shorten his return timeline. The 29-year-old landed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder tendinitis May 20, so Thursday would be the first day he is eligible to return.