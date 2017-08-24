Mets' Seth Lugo: Could return Sunday night
Lugo (shoulder) is in line to be the starter for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Washington, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.
The right-hander is expected to throw a bullpen session Friday, which will provide more clarity to the situation ahead of Sunday's twin bill. Lugo was placed on the disabled list just over a week ago due to right shoulder impingement, but it appears as though he's recovering fast from the setback, which originally appeared to warrant an extended stay on the DL. Although Lugo may be unable to return for Sunday's game, the 27-year-old will likely be back on the mound no later than next weekend.
